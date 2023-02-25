Mithun Chakraborty's Nenekkadunna Teaser Out!

Noted Hindi actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh Chakraborty is set to be introduced to Telugu cinema with a film that is being directed by Madhav Kodad. The film is titled “Nenekkadunna”. Talented young actress Sasha Chettri is playing the leading lady in this film. K.B.R. is Presenting this film. Maruthi Shyam Prasad Reddy is producing the film under AJAGAVA ARTS. The title, poster and the teaser of the film were unveiled by the veteran producer D. Suresh Babu.

Suresh Babu stated that the title and the teaser look very promising, and he is very much looking forward to this film. He wished the very best to the entire team.

Madhav Kodad said the film treads along two paths - Journalism and politics which will fuel the narrative. He felt excited about introducing veteran Mithun’s son Mimoh to the Telugu audience with this film.

The producer Maruthi Shyam Prasad Reddy said the film has wrapped the shoot. “We shot the film in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The first copy is ready with us and we’re gearing up for the censoring activities. This technically sound film has excellent music, script, direction, and visual presentation. There’s a pub song composed by choreographer Prem Rakshith with Russian dancers that is special attraction of this movie. We will announce the release date once the censor is done. More promotional material will follow.