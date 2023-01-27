Missamma Actress Jamuna No More

Veteran actress Jamuna has passed away due to age-related issues. She was 86. Over the past few days, she was battling health issues. Jamuna is survived by a son named Vamsee Juluri and a daughter named Sravanthi.

The former is a University Professor in the US and is an author of books. The latter is put up in Hyderabad, much like Jamuna.

Jamuna acted in more than 200 films in Telugu and other languages. She got wide recognition for her character in Missamma, which stole millions of hearts.

Several celebs are sending condolences on Jamuna's demise. Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, and others took to social media to condole her passing away.