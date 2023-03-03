Miss Universe Manushi Chhillar Signs Her First Telugu Film: Deets Inside

A few months ago, the studio announced a much bigger film starring mega prince Varun Tej, an action drama that celebrates the might of India, inspired by true events.



The Telugu-Hindi drama created a stir amongst the cine-goers when the makers introduced Varun Tej’s character as an Indian Air Force pilot with an interesting video. Well, taking the film a notch higher, Sony Pictures International Productions has now announced the onboarding of Manushi Chhillar with yet another unique announcement video.



Manushi Chhillar, (Miss Universe 2017 and Samrat Prithviraj) will be seen portraying the role of a radar officer. Talking about the role, which requires intense preparation, Manushi says, "I am elated to be a part of this incredible spectacle filled with action and working with Sony Pictures International Productions and Renaissance Pictures. I am grateful to my director, Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, for trusting in me, and I am excited to know the life and journey of the officers in the Indian Air Force. It is an exciting beginning to sharing screen space with Varun Tej."



Inspired by true events, this untitled film is a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer and will showcase the indomitable spirits of our heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face as they fight one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen.



Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker, cinematographer, and VFX aficionado will be marking his directorial debut with this film. Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the movie goes on floors today and will be shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously.

VT13 is produced on a large scale by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandkumar Abbineni.