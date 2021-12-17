Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Big Screen Debut With Telugu Movie?

Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud by winning the Miss Universe Crown after 21 years. She became the third woman from India to win the Miss Universe 2021 title after Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen. She was crowned Miss Chandigarh in 2017 and was also crowned Miss Max Emerging Star India in 2018. She represented Chandigarh at Miss Diva 2021 in September.

Harnaaz Sandhu is not new to the film industry. She acted in a couple of Punjabi movies and is also waiting for the release of her upcoming movie. She also did a cameo in the Television Show, Udaariyaan. It is said that she also gave the green signal for Upasana Singh's movie.

Now, the news is that she has been approached by a top Tollywood filmmaker and has been given a fancy offer. But reports claim that she has not given her nod yet. If all goes well she will step into Tollywood. However, there is no official information regarding this.

Also Read: Know Why Boycott Pushpa In Karnataka Is Trending