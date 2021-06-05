Mirchi Actress Delivers Baby Boy, Check Pictures of the Newborn

Richa Gangopadhyay, an NRI beauty, made her Tollywood debut in Shekhar Kammula's Leader. She then established herself as a heroine by working in Telugu films such as Mirpaikai, Mirchi, and Nagavalli, as well as a few Kollywood films.

Richa, who last starred in Nagarjuna's Bhai, went on to study business management in the United States. Richa married Joey Langella, her best friend, in 2019.

Richa Gangopadhyay, who was pregnant at the time of Corona, has revealed that she is now a mother to a baby boy, by posting a photo of her son on Instagram this morning.

The child has been named Luca Shawn Langella and was born on May 27th to Richa Gangopadhyay. Richa expresses her gratitude to the medical professionals and family members who looked after her through her pregnancy. Richa expressed her desire to introduce her newborn son to other members of her family and friends as soon as possible.