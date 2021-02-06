Mindblowing: Pradeep's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela First Week Collections

Anchor Pradeep's latest releases 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela continues to spell some magic at the box office. It has been a week that the Pradeep's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela opened in theatres. And we don't have to tell you the kind of storm the film has created at the box office. Looks like the film has turned to be the biggest hit in Pradeep's career as an actor.

He wooed the audience with his dialogue delivery and expressions. Neel Neel Akasam also played a crucial role in the success of the movie and the song is still topping charts. The credit goes to Anup Rubens, who has rendered good music to the movie. If you are searching for movie collections, then you have landed on the right page.

The film has managed to earn Rs 14 cr in the first week of its release and it will be entering into a second week with a mild competition of a new release Zombie Reddy feature Teja Sajja in lead role. On the other hand, 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela are celebrating movie success with the audience by touring to different places and they are thanking the audience for the making the film a splash hit at the box office.

The film is backed by Babu SV under his banner SV productions. Apart from lead actor, the film also features Hyper Aadhi, Posani Krishna Murali and Viva Harsha, among others.