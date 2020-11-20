Middle Class Melodies Full Movie Leaked On Movierulz, Tamilrockers For Free Download On Release Day

The much awaited Tollywood dramedy Middle Class Melodies stars Anand Devarkonda and Varsha Bollamma. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime video from today. Upon its release, Middle Class Melodies has received positive reviews. Now, we hear that the film has become the latest victim of piracy after Suriya's 'Aakasham Nee Haddhu Ra' movie. Movierulz and Tamilrockers are said to have leaked Anand Deverakonda's Middle Class Melodies for free download on the day of its release.

Middle Class Melodies is directed by Vinod Ananthoju and produced by Venigalla Anand Prasad. The story surrounds middle class families, their dreams, and struggles. Middle Class Melodies was shot in the scenic locales of Kollapur and Kolakaluru. Anand Devarakonda plays a middle class boy and Varsha Bollamma has been cast as the lead actress. Raghava (Anand Devarakonda desires to start a tiffin center in Guntur. But his father opposes it. Anand Deverakonda has tried hard to get the Guntur dialect right and learned cooking for the movie, it is learnt.

Sunny Kurapati, who worked as the cinematographer for Dorasaani (2019), is the cinematographer for this film too. There are five songs in Middle Class Melodies composed by Sweekar Agasthi while the score is by RH Vikram.

Middle Class Melodies was scheduled to release in early 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The teaser and trailer of the movie has already won a lot of accolades for Vijay Deverakonda.