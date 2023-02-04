Michael First Day Collection

Young actor Sundeep Kishan's Michael was released in theatres on February 3, 2023. The film got poor reviews from critics and fans alike. Michael has failed to live up to audience expectations.

Speaking about the collections, Michael collected Rs 3 cr plus on opening day at the box office. However, the makers are yet to reveal the official figures of Michael opening day collections.

The film is directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi. It is produced by Bharath Chowdary and Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao, under Karan C Entertainments and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. Besides, Vijay Sethupathi, Divyansha Kaushik, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Varun Sandesh, Gautham Vasudev Menon are seen in key roles.