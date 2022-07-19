Mesmerizing Class Number Kaanunna Kalyanam From Sita Ramam Unleashed

The film Sita Ramam starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur is hiking prospects with its intriguing promotional content. Particularly, songs have got remarkable response. Here comes another soothing number from the movie. Lyrical video of third single Kaanunna Kalyanam has been unleashed.

It's a mesmerizing class number that will connect instantly. Vishal Chandrashekhar is in top-form and the song hits you right away. It gives soothing and soulful vibes on the first listening. Anurag Kulkarni and Sinduri S make this even more special as they croon the lyrics in a spectacular manner. Legend Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry has penned some touching lyrics that are rich in Telugu flavour. Dulquer and Mrunal's jodi look stunning on screen with beautiful locations in the background.

While Rashmika Mandanna’s presence in the most-awaited film Sita Ramam was a big surprise, the makers of this Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur revealed another big surprise. Hero Sumanth is playing a crucial role as Brigadier Vishnu Sharma in this Hanu Raghavapudi directorial venture and his first look poster has been unveiled.

Aswini Dutt is producing the movie under Swapna Cinema. Vishal Chandrashekhar has provided music for this classic romantic saga.

Tollywood’s prestigious production house Vyjayanthi Movies presents this highly anticipated movie that has cinematography by PS Vinod. The film being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages is slated for release on August 5th.