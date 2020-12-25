Merry Christmas Chiranjeevi To Jr NTR, Tollywood Celebs Wish Their Fans

veryone is celebrating the festival 'Christmas' and on this special day, wishes have been pouring in from Tollywood celebs. Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and many others took to their social media and wished their fans. They have been sharing some of the amazing photos on their social media accounts to light up the occasion.

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter and shared a photo in which one could see him standing beside a Christmas tree. In the photo, he looked so young. He captioned the photo as, "#MerryChristmas to all! Hope the magic of Christmas fills joy and laughter in our lives.May the holiday season recharge us for a great year ahead!" Here is the tweet.

#MerryChristmas🎄to all! Hope the magic of Christmas fills joy and laughter in our lives.May the holiday season recharge us for a great year ahead! pic.twitter.com/BC10I1b3rf — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 25, 2020

Jr NTR tweeted as, "Wishing everyone a very #MerryChristmas." Here is the tweet.

Wishing everyone a very #MerryChristmas🎄 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 25, 2020

Kajal Aggarwal shared a lovely photo in which one could Kajal and Gautam are all smiles. Here is the photo.

Tollywood beauty Samantha Akkineni also wished her fans a very happy Christmas. Here is the post from Sam.

Here are some Tollywood and Bollywood celebs who wished their fans on the special day, Christmas.

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas🎄

Let the Christ shine in your hearts on this auspicious day bringing prosperity & lots of happiness to you and your family🎉#MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/5yk5TizilO — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) December 25, 2020