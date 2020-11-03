Mehboob's Popularity Becomes A Headache For Telugu Bigg Boss Organisers?

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been loved by the audience and the inmates are making sure that they entertain the audience with their heated arguments and verbal spats. According to reliable sources, Mehaboob graph is believed to be changing with each passing day. He is making his presence felt in the show with his performance. There’s no denying that, It's very hard to compete with Mehaboob in physical tasks and in most of the tasks, Mehaboob emerged as the winner. No one can beat him when it comes physical tasks. If reports are to be believed, Mehaboob is could to be in top five finalist as he has become an audience favourite contestant ever since he asked apology Akhil and other housemates for using harsh languages towards them. It is being said on social media that Mehaboob popularity has become a headache to Bigg Boss show organizers.

Monal Gajjar is a popular actress and she was featured in a few Gujarati films. She is also a popular celebrity on social media and enjoys a good amount of fan following on Instagram. Grapevine suggests that Monal has been saved many times by the show makers although she bagged fewer votes. The makers thought of sending Mehaboob out of the house. The latest buzz on social media whatever plans Bigg Boss show organisers thought him to send out, he bounces back with audience support. During the Sunday episode, Nagarjuna asked Mehaboob and Amma Rajasekhar come into the confession room, among this two one will leave the house. Surprisingly, Mehaboob had bagged the majority of votes from housemates for the reason who is more eligible to stay in the house compared to Amma Rajasekhar. With a bit of sheer luck, Mehaboob escaped eviction and he also garnered decent votes from his followers and audience. The makers are trying to make Monal Gajjar popular but Mehaboob is grabbing many eyeballs through his dedication towards the game. We have to wait and watch who will make into top five finalist or will they walk in next few eviction