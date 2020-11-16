Mehboob Prefers Abhijeet Over Akhil Sarthak Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4

The fourth season of India’s biggest reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna is making the headlines since its launch. While Abhijeet, Akhil, Sohel, Lasya, Avinash and other contestants are trying their level best to survive in the game. It is being said that, the show is faring well on TRPs charts, thanks to show organizers for their great idea of sending Akhil into a secret room and eliminating Mehboob is seems to have bought new twist to the show.

Last night, Mehboob was evicted from the house and it was an emotional farewell in the history of Bigg Boss Telugu. Show lovers and fans are hailing Sohel-Mehboob friendship bond and many of them couldn’t control their tears, when Sohel was crying continuously for more than half an hour. Sohel didn’t expect his best friend elimination and it takes some time for him to get out of it. Mehboob broke into tears and got too emotional when he was talking about Abhijeet and Sohel in the house. He stated that he treats Abhijeet as a big brother and he also made Abhijeet cry, he requested Abhijeet to perform well in all the tasks. Mehboob also requested him that he would want to see Abhijeet in top five. During the Rahul Sipligunj's interview, He was shot with the question, who do you don’t want to be in top five Akhil or Abhijeet? Mehboob's answer will leave you all in awe, especially Abhijeet fans. Mehboob stated that he wants Akhil to be out of the top five finalists and wants Abhijeet to be in the list. Akhil is performing well in all physical tasks and I requested Abhijeet to give 200 percent in every task and I hope, he will surely do it. Likewise, Mehboob prefers Abhijeet over Akhil.