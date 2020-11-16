Mehboob More Deserving Than Monal, Lasya: Bigg Boss Viewers

Mehboob Dil Se is one of the strong contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu. As you all might aware, he shares a good rapport with each and everyone in the housemate. Mehboob best friend in the house is Sohel. Looks Bigg Boss makers have separated the best friends Sohel-Mehboob from the house. Mehboob, who was a part of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 for seventy days got eliminated in last night's episode. Bigg Boss is not only winning the title but staying in the house for a long time is also a big achievement. Mehboob performed well in all the tasks. He is a very committed and dedicated person in the house.

Whatever the task Bigg Boss used to assign to them, Mehboob used to give 100 percent, his performance would really make his fans and followers their votes worth. This week, Mehboob might have got fewer votes that’s why he has been evicted from the house. The elimination didn’t go well with the audience and fans. Several fans are questioning Nagarjuna and Show makers why they have eliminated strong contestant from the house. He deserves to stay in the house comparing to Monal Gajjar, Lasya and few other housemates. Many fans thought that Mehboob was more deserving than other house members in Bigg Boss Telugu 4

While the eviction came as a major disappointment to Sohel who is the only companion of Mehboob in the house. Sohel broke into tears with Mehboob eviction and he made all the audience to cry with him, The last night episode is really emotional, Mehboob elimination left audience and housemates into tears.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 airs on Star Maa from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm and Saturday to Sunday at 9 pm

