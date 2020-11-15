Mehboob Fans Oppose His Elimination From Bigg Boss House

Abhijeet, Harika, Sohel, Ariyana and Mehboob were nominated this week in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Last night, one of the contestants had to bid goodbye to the show. And he was Mehboob Dil See, he stayed in the Bigg Boss house for seventy days, his journey came to an end. Mehboob eviction came as a huge shock and disappointment to his fans.

The Sunday episode was filled with a lot of emotions and fans are hailing Sohel-Mehboob's friendship on social media. Not only the contestants, even the audience feels that Mehboob deserves to stay in the house. After Sunday's episode came to an end, Mehboob fans are trolling makers for his unfair elimination. Take a look at the tweets:

This season is dumbest than season 3 #BiggBossTelugu4 #BiggBoss4Telugu - I still do not understand who is voting Lasya, Monal & Avinash - #mehboob dilse is a deserving candidate in top 5 - @StarMaa can make MonalMam biggboss winner - What will happen to Abhi fans 😜😜? — DaraViKi.com (@PRASANTDARA) November 15, 2020

#Mehboob gadini pampudu anyayam

Asalu ee Monal em pikutundani aa intlo untundo

Malla mottam votings based anta

Thu @iamnagarjuna #BiggBossTelugu4 — TRS for GHMC (@EvadaiteNakenti) November 15, 2020

Akkada emi cheyyani #Lasya #Monal ni unchi #Mehboob ni pampadam is so wrong ..He deserved a few more weeks..This is what makes me hate such management quotas...#biggbosstelugu4 ..#MehboobDilse u really played all tasks dilse...But selfishness will take u only so far. All d best — IamSwarna😎👑 (@WarriorrQueen) November 15, 2020