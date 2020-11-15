Mehboob Fans Oppose His Elimination From Bigg Boss House

Nov 15, 2020, 23:27 IST
- Sakshi Post

Abhijeet, Harika, Sohel, Ariyana and Mehboob were nominated this week in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Last night, one of the contestants had to bid goodbye to the show. And he was Mehboob Dil See, he stayed in the Bigg Boss house for seventy days, his journey came to an end. Mehboob eviction came as a huge shock and disappointment to his fans.

The Sunday episode was filled with a lot of emotions and fans are hailing Sohel-Mehboob's friendship on social media. Not only the contestants, even the audience feels that Mehboob deserves to stay in the house. After Sunday's episode came to an end, Mehboob fans are trolling makers for his unfair elimination. Take a look at the tweets:

