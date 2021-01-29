Megastar's Masterplan For Pawan: Quit Movies After Two Years, Is Chiru Joining Jana Sena?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the bankable stars since a few decades. He's the one who introduced Pawan Kalyan into movies. Both actors have become extremely popular across the globe. They both have a sea of fans in different parts of the country. The latest news doing the rounds that Chiranjeevi is believed to have suggested Pawan Kalyan to quit movies after two years. That's not all, Chiranjeevi also promised Pawan Kalyan that he would be joining in Jana Sena Party. They both decided to work together for Jana Sena Party. Like every brother, Chiranjeevi also wants his brother to become successful political leader. It is left to see whether Chiranjeevi's Master plan for Pawan Kalyan's political career will work or not.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is busy shooting for the upcoming film 'Acharya' under the direction of Koratala Siva. On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan is awaiting for the release of 'Vakeel Saab' which is an official remake of Bollywood hit 'Pink'. Pawan Kalyan will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan in Vakeel Saab. It is directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju. Watch this space for more updates.