Megastar's Signature Veena Step in Laahe Laahe Song From Chiranjeevi's Acharya

Acharya is one of the most anticipated films in the Telugu film industry. Koratala Siva is the director of the film and expectations are very high because, for the first time, Megastar and Siva have together for the grand celluloid. Another special thing is that Ram Charan will be seen in a prominent role in the film.

Recently, on the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, the makers have unveiled the new poster of Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi. They have also announced that the 'Lahe Lahe' song is out on March 31st at 4:05 PM. Before that, the makers have released the promo of the song in which one could see Chiranjeevi dance with much grace even in his sixties. He looked so young and expectations raised furthermore. The background music of the song is simply superb. We think that this song may have a signature veena step. Let us wait for the complete song.

Here is the promo of the song.

Acharya, an action drama film written and directed by Koratala Siva and is jointly financed by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment banners. For the second time, Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal are acting together. Acharya is going to hit the theatres on 13th May 2021.