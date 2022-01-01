Megastar Chiranjeevi's Swag Pre-look from Bholaa Shankar Out

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mega Massive Action Entertainer “Bholaa Shankar” being directed by stylish maker Meher Ramesh and mounted on grand scale by Ramabrahmam Sunkara has completed an important schedule.

Wishing everyone Happy New Year 2022, the makers have dropped pre-look poster called Swag Of Bholaa. Chiranjeevi oozes swag and attitude driving fans crazy. Sporting a stylish hairdo and wearing shades, Chiranjeevi looks super stylish here.

As megastar hides his face, we can observe sacred threads to his hand. Going by the poster, Meher Ramesh is presenting Chiranjeevi in a trendy avatar.

They have also unveiled a motion video with theme music. Mahati Swara Sagar uplifts the character of Bholaa Shankar played by megastar Chiranjeevi with his background score, ensuring goosebumps.

Dazzling Beauty Tamannaah is playing the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi, while smiling sensation Keerthy Suresh will be seen as his sister in the film. Bholaa Shankar will have emotions and other elements in right proportions, making it a pucca commercial entertainer.

Coming to technical crew, young sensation Mahati Swara Sagar renders soundtracks, while Dudley cranks the camera. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments is producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials.

Story supervision is by Satyanand and dialogues are by Thirupathi Mamidala, wherein Marthand K Venkatesh will take care of editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Kishore Garikipati is the executive producer.

Bholaa Shankar will release in theatres, this year.

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh, Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Pragathi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam, Uttej, Prabhas Seenu etc.

Technical Crew:

Director: Meher Ramesh

Producer: Ramabrahmam Sunkara

Banner: AK Entertainments

Ex-Producer: Kishore Garikipati

Music: Mahati Swara Sagar

DOP: Dudley

Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh

Production Designer: AS Prakash

Story Supervision: Satyanand

Dialogues: Thirupathi Mamidala

Fight Masters: Ram-Laxman, Dileep Subbarayan, Kaeche Kampakdee

Choreography: Sekhar Master

Lyrics: Ramajogayya Sastry, Kasarla Shyam, Srimani, Sirasri

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar

VFX Supervisor: Yugandhar

Publicity Designers: Anil-Bhanu

Digital Media Head: Viswa CM

Line Production: Meherr Creations