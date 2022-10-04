Megastar Chiranjeevi's Godfather First Day Collection Prediction

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Godfather is gearing up for theatrical release. Just a day left for the film to hit the big screens. The trailer, teaser, and posters of God Father have piqued the interest of the audience.

The advance booking of tickets for God Father looks encouraging. Trade analysts predict that Chiranjeevi's God Father will rake in somewhere between Rs 8 and 10 cr on its opening day at the box office.

The film is a remake film of the Malayalam blockbuster hit Lucifer. Chiranjeevi will be reprising the role of Mohan Lal in God Father. Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be making a guest appearance in God Father.

The duet featuring the superstar duo Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan is going to be one of the highlights in the film.

The film is jointly produced by R. B. Choudary and N. V. Prasad under Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. God Father is directed by Mohan Raja. Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev will appear in prominent roles.

God Father premieres will be held today in North America and other parts of foreign countries. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for God Father reviews and collections.