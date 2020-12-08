UDAIPUR:Mega daughter Niharika Konidela is all set to tie the knot with beau Jonnalagadda Chaitanya at a destination wedding in Udaipur on December 9. The couple will tie the knot at Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur and just a day before the entire 'Mega Clan' and her friends landed in the city to take part in the festivities.

Megastar Chiranjeevi along with wife Surekha, son Ramcharan, daughter-in-law Upasana also landed in the city.

Just a few hours before leaving the Megastar penned an emotional message to Niharika on Twitter.

Along with the message he shared a before-after picture of him holding Niharika as a baby and a recent one of her traditionally dressed as bride taken during a bridal ceremony.

The actor wrote , " On the eve of special occasion where we put our little Niharika whom we raised, in the hands of Chaitanya, advanced wishes to the couple and blessings...God Bless you !

Check out his Tweet in Telugu here:

On Sunday evening, the bride's father Naga Babu posted a picture of Niharika along with Chiranjeevi and captioned the post: "His love transcends all the borders of time and age. His smile transforms every event into a celebration. The day of the bride."

He also shared a family picture of himslef along with brother Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha at the Pelli Koothuru ceremony in a very poignant message which read as:

Naga Babu also shared a video of the Day -1 of the NISCHAY wedding celebrations on Twitter. Check it out