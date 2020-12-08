Megastar Chiranjeevi's Emotional Message To Little Niharika Before Kanyadaan
UDAIPUR:Mega daughter Niharika Konidela is all set to tie the knot with beau Jonnalagadda Chaitanya at a destination wedding in Udaipur on December 9. The couple will tie the knot at Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur and just a day before the entire 'Mega Clan' and her friends landed in the city to take part in the festivities.
Megastar Chiranjeevi along with wife Surekha, son Ramcharan, daughter-in-law Upasana also landed in the city.
Just a few hours before leaving the Megastar penned an emotional message to Niharika on Twitter.
Along with the message he shared a before-after picture of him holding Niharika as a baby and a recent one of her traditionally dressed as bride taken during a bridal ceremony.
The actor wrote , " On the eve of special occasion where we put our little Niharika whom we raised, in the hands of Chaitanya, advanced wishes to the couple and blessings...God Bless you !
Check out his Tweet in Telugu here:
మా చేతిలో పెరిగిన మా చిన్నారి నిహారికని, చైతన్య చేతిలో పెడుతున్న ఈ శుభతరుణంలో, ముందస్తుగా, కాబోయే దంపతులకు నా శుభాకాంక్షలు , ఆశీస్సులు. God bless you! #NisChayWedding @IamNiharikaK pic.twitter.com/eLLPcZcYZV
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 8, 2020
On Sunday evening, the bride's father Naga Babu posted a picture of Niharika along with Chiranjeevi and captioned the post: "His love transcends all the borders of time and age. His smile transforms every event into a celebration. The day of the bride."
His Love Transcends all the Borders of
Time & Age
His smile Transforms every
Event into a Celebration @KChiruTweets
The Day of the Bride @IamNiharikaK#nischay pic.twitter.com/5Efekdl0QM
— Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) December 6, 2020
He also shared a family picture of himslef along with brother Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha at the Pelli Koothuru ceremony in a very poignant message which read as:
As A Family We gave You `ROOTS`..
AS A Father I gave You `WINGS`...
The Wings will take You High
&
The Roots will keep You Safe
The 2 Best gifts your loving Daddu can offer
Love you to the moon & Back @IamNiharikaK#nischay pic.twitter.com/q3VzBiNpg6
— Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) December 7, 2020
Naga Babu also shared a video of the Day -1 of the NISCHAY wedding celebrations on Twitter. Check it out
#NisChay Celebration Day1 @IamNiharikaK https://t.co/XyMaSAcvBU
— Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) December 8, 2020