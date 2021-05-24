Megastar Chiranjeevi To Set Up Oxygen Banks In Telugu States

Megastar Chiranjeevi will soon start oxygen banks across Telugu states, as most of the people are unable to get enough oxygen. Chiranjeevi had opened a blood and eye bank in 1998 to prevent related deaths. Families of Covid positive patients can approach the bank and get the cylinders in time.

The initiative will be launched through the actor’s non-profit organization Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust. “In the current Covid situation to prevent deaths from lack of Oxygen supply @KChiruTweetshas decided to start Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks at district level. Efforts are on to make these operational within a week's time. #Covid19IndiaHelp#ChiruForCovidhelp,” the tweet posted by Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust read.

On the career front, Chiranjeevi will soon be appearing in the most talked-about movie Acharya. Ram Charan will also appear in a guest role, along with Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles.