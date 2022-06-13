Megastar Chiranjeevi Lends His Voice For Brahmāstra’s Part-1 Shiva Telugu Trailer

The much awaited trailer arrives on 15th June in all 5 languages.

With India's Biggest Creative forces coming together, now Megastar CHIRANJEEVI has come on board to give his legendary voice to the Telugu version of Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva Trailer!

Catch the special behind-the-scenes of the Megastar's association for the film

The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji, and it is produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.The film is set for grand theatrical release on 9th September 2022 across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The film is presented by S. S. Rajamouli in all 4 South languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam