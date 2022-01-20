Megastar Chiranjeevi Heaps Praises on Nani's Shyam Singha Roy

Natural Star Nani’s Blockbuster epic love story Shyam Singha Roy directed by Rahul Sankrityan won critical accolades. The audience and critics appreciated the acting of Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in the movie. Nani, in particular, garnered a lot of appreciation for his role as a Bengali guy Shyam Singha Roy.

Interim, megastar Chiranjeevi watched and loved Shyam Singha Roy. He heaped praises on Nani and the team for coming up with such a classic movie. He also congratulated the team for the success of the movie.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi’s son mega power star Ram Charan also lauded the acting prowess of the cast of Shyam Singha Roy. Several other industry biggies too gave positive review on the movie.

Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment, Shyam Singha Roy will stream on Netflix from 21st of this month.