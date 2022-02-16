Megastar Chiranjeevi Gets Emotional Over Bappi Lahiri's Demise

Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in a private hospital in Mumbai. He was in the hospital for a month where he was being breathed for many health issues. He died due to obstructive sleep apnea. His contribution to Hindi Cinema is incredible. After the death of Bappi Lahiri, many celebs took to their social media and shared tweets.

Chiranjeevi shared a lovely picture of him with Bappi and wrote, "Deeply anguished at the demise of legendary music director and singer Bappi Lahiri. I had a great association with Bappi da. He gave numerous chartbusters for me, which contributed immensely to my films popularity. He will always be remembered for his unique style and his great enthusiasm for life which reflected in his music. My heartfelt condolences to all his near and dear." Here is the tweet.

Some of the Tollywood celebs also expressed their grief over the death of Bappi Da.

An enormous loss to the World of Music.

You'll fondly be remembered for ages with your work #BappiLahiri sir.

My Deepest Condolences to Family and the near ones.

Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/zu2YekrtIg — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) February 16, 2022

Saddened to hear that Legendary Music Composer & Singer #BappiLahiri Garu is no more. Our Deepest condolences to his family. May his soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OnBr6UsIz7 — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) February 16, 2022

We surely lost a legend #BappiLahiri 🙏

May your soul rest in peace. Strength to family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/rv7JpHxXTh — Bobby (@dirbobby) February 16, 2022

Veteran Bollywood Music Composer/Singer #BappiLahiri passed away in Mumbai.. He was 69..



May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/cPXrAkzMwk — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 16, 2022