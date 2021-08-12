Megastar Chiranjeevi is entertaining fans with back-to-back films in his second innings. It is known that he is currently working in the upcoming film titled Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. Recently, the shooting of this movie was completed.

After that, Chiru will work in Lucifer remake and the remake of Vedalam with Mehr Ramesh and another movie with Bobby. However, in a latest news circulating on social media, we hear that Chiranjeevi has gone to Visakhapatnam for treatment before taking part in the shooting of Lucifer remake.

The talk in Tollywood cine circles is that Chiru went to Vizag for NatureCure Ayurvedic treatment. He is said to be spending some time at the famous Ayurvedic Spa Centre there as part of the detoxification and rejuvenation process.

After undergoing treatment there for ten days, the Tollywood megastar will take part in the Lucifer shoot. It is learned that along with him, producer Dil Raju also has gone there for treatment. The duo is said to have gone there for detoxification.

Detoxification is the process of removing excess waste from the body along with de-stressing. The specialty of this treatment is to cleanse the brain and mind as well. Many celebrities from Tollywood undergo this treatment. Especially in the mega family, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun often take this ayurvedic detoxification treatment for relaxation.