Megastar Chiranjeevi, Bobby, Mythri Movie Makers Mega Wave Hitting Tomorrow
Megastar Chiranjeevi has been doing back to back projects and his 154th film will be directed by the very talented Bobby. A die-hard fan of Chiranjeevi, Bobby has penned a powerful script for the megastar and it will be made on grand scale by Mythri Movie Makers.
Makers of the film give high tide warning with a poster. Mega wave hits the shore tomorrow at 4:05 PM. A mega poster to give goosebumps to one and all is on its way.
#Mega154 will have music by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad who provided several chartbuster albums to Chiranjeevi.
Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar will be producing the movie.