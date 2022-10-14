Mega154: Dubbing For Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja Movie Begins

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s crazy project Mega154 helmed by director Bobby (KS Ravindra) is currently being shot in Hyderabad. The team is canning an action sequence. Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is playing a powerful and lengthy role in the movie. Mega mass poonakalu are loading to offer commercial bonanza like never before.

The fresh update is that the team has begun dubbing from today. The film’s release is planned for Sankranthi in 2023 and works are progressing as per the schedules.

Shruti Haasan is playing the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie billed to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film, while GK Mohan is the co-producer. A top-notch technical team is associated with the project, while several notable actors are part of it.

Mega154 has music by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, while Arthur A Wilson is handling the cinematography. Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and AS Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

