Mega Heroes Rejected Hit Movie Pradeep's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela: Deets Inside

Anchor Pradeep is feeling over the moon as his latest release 30 Rojullo Preminchadam is doing unstoppable business at the box office. The film has kept cash registers ringing at the box office ever since it opened in theatres. Recently, Pradeep and the makers of the movie have expressed their gratitude for the audience and fans for making the film a splash hit at the box office.

Did you know this, Pradeep isn't the first choice for 30 Rojullo Preminchadam. Director Munna has narrated the same script to Sai Dharam Tej and Allu Srirish but they have rejected the story. Later, it was Pradeep who has okayed the script and made the characters to live with the audience. We don't know whether Sai Dharam Tej and Allu Sirish have really rejected the script or not. But, this has become a hot topic on social media. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited at the moment.

The film is backed by Babu SV under his banner SV productions. Apart from lead actor, the film also features Hyper Aadhi, Posani Krishna Murali and Viva Harsha, among others. The music of the film is composed by Anup Rubens and one of the songs of the film titled ‘Neeli Neeli Aakasam’ received much appreciation.