Mega Fans Troll International Film Critic For Branding Godfather Flop 

Megastar Chiranjeevi is basking in the glory of his recently released political action drama Godfather. The film has been setting the cash registers ringing ever since it arrived in theatres, joining the Rs 100 crore club in less than a week of its release. The film is doing roaring business both domestically and overseas.

Contrary to the evidence on display, the controversial film critic Umair Sandhu has claimed that the Chiranjeevi-starrer is a box office flop. His claim, not backed by evidence, has only angered Chiru's fans.

Mega fans are trolling Sandhu very badly on social media. A section of the audience is enlightening him about the amounts earned by the film at the box office.

Directed by Mohan Raja, Godfather has brought much fame to Satya Dev. Nayanthara, meanwhile, thanked the audience for the success a day before she and her hubby Vignesh Shivan welcomed their twin baby boys.

Bro Its not even a week film released and now you you 😄 declaring it a flop super funny analysis #GodFatherOnOct5th #GodFather its rocking everywhere 👍 — Nasty Nooks (@NASSTY66) October 9, 2022