Mega Actor's Movie Will Have Direct OTT Release?

The second wave of coronavirus is really making people sick and people are eagerly waiting for the return of old days, when people used to enjoy without any fear.

Lot of people have lost their lives in the second wave of Coronavirus, as it is more powerful than the first wave. Several production houses are postponing the release date of their films. Some of them are preferring to release their films in OTT. One among them is Megastar Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law, Kalyan Dev, who made a grand debut in Telugu with the film Vijetha.

The film sank without a trace at the box office. Kalyan Dev’s second film ‘Super Machi’ was launched last year. The film is getting postponed due to financial issues, reshoot and pandemic, as per reports.

Telugu filmmakers are waiting for their film to release after the second wave of Coronavirus. There will be a lot of films to open in theatre after the second wave of COVID. So, Kalyan Dev’s Super Machi team is reportedly contemplating on to releasing the film via OTT.

We may have to wait to see if the Kalyan Dev movie will skip theatrical release. The film is being helmed by Puli Vasu.