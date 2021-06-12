This Mega Actor's Favourite Hero is Rajinikanth

Mega hero Vaishnav Tej became the most sought after actor in Telugu with his debut movie ‘Uppena’. It’s rare for any actor to get fame and name in the very first film. Vaishnav Tej earned a huge fan following post ‘Uppena’ for his acting chops. Recently, Vaishnav Tej revealed some interesting facts via Instagram during ask me anything session.

One of the users asked Vaishnav Tej, why do you like Sonakshi Sinha, he replied to the user saying that I not only like her but I love her. I always love and admire her. When he was asked again by another user to talk about his favorite hero, Vaishnav Tej said that he is a big fan of Rajinikanth, I watched Rajini’s Sivaji a countless number of times.

To another question to Vaishnav Tej to speak something about Samantha, the Uppena actor said that he liked Samantha's acting in The Family Man-2. The last question was shot by a fan to Vaishnav Tej, what’s Krithi Shetty special talent apart from acting, he said that she is good at singing. Aren't these some interesting unknown facts about the youngest mega actor? Of course, a big ‘Yes’.

On the career front, Vaishnav Tej will next be seen in a yet to be titled film, which will be directed by Krish.