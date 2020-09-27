Meet The Young Version Of Alia Bhatt And Jr NTR In ‘RRR’

Director SS Rajamouli's forthcoming flick ‘RRR’ is considered to be one of the most awaited and talked about movies in recent times for many reasons. It is going to be a period drama where young tiger Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen in leading roles.

The film has created much hype amongst movie lovers ever since it went on floors. If the COVID-19 pandemic did not strike, we would have witnessed ‘RRR’ in theatres by now. Sadly, all plans of Rajamouli got delayed and the film is expected to hit the big screens by end of 2021.

The latest we hear is that Rajamouli has roped a few child artists to play the younger version of Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt. If reports are to be believed, Spandan Chaturvedi is going to essay the role of younger Alia while Varun Buddhadev will essay the young version of Jr NTR in ‘RRR’.

This piece of news has gone viral on all social media platforms. Check out the tweet of a die-hard NTR fan where he shared the younger cast of ‘RRR’:



Spandan Chaturvedi ( Younger Alia) & Varun buddhadev ( Younger Rama Raju) with #NTR from the sets of RRRMOVIE

Apart from lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and others will be seen in prominent roles. The film has been produced by DVV Danayya. It is being made on a lavish budget of Rs 350 cr. It marks Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's debut in Telugu. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.