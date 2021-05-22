Meet Winner and Runner Up Of Omkar's Dancee Plus

Just a day left for the grand finale of Anchor Omkar’s Dancee Plus show. After the completion of Bigg Boss Telugu, Omkar’s Dancee plus replaced the TV reality show in the slot for Saturday and Sunday. The dance show is ruling the TRP charts. The judges of the show are Raghu Master, Monal Gajjar, Anee Master and Mumaith Khan.

Here’s the list of Dancee Plus finalists:

* Jiya Thakur – Team Anee

* Niveditha – Team Baba Bhaskar

* Darjeeling Devils – Team Raghu

* Sanket Sahadev – Team Yashwanth

* Vasi – Team Yashwanth

* Velocity – Team Monal

Reports are doing the rounds that Niveditha, Darjeeling Devils and Vasi teams are likely to get eliminated in pre-final elimination. Sanket Sahadev will be the ultimate winner of Dancee plus, while Jiya Thakur will likely become the runner up of Dancee plus.

It is worth mentioning here that Omkar’s Dancee Plus grand finale episode will premiered tomorrow at 6 pm. Several celebrities are expected to grace the event. Watch this space for all the updates