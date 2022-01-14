Meet The Winner And Runner Up Of Bigg Boss Tamil 5

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan's much-talked about show Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 grand finale will be held today at 6 PM. Several Kollywood actors are expected to grace the finale episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 5.

Show buffs are eagerly waiting to see which contestant would lay his hands on the trophy and walk out of the Bigg Boss Tamil house like a king or a queen. Amir, Niroop, Raju, Pavni, and Priyanka are the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil 5.

Looking at the buzz on social media, we could easily predict that Raju and Priyanka will be the winner and runner up of Bigg Boss Tamil 5. However, as you know anything can happen in Bigg Boss and there's no way we could actually tell till the last minute. But stay tuned to Sakshi Post for updates.