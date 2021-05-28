Meet Vijayendra Prasad's Competitor In Tollywood!

Ace director Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad has become the talk of the town. Recently, he appeared as a guest at Ali’s popular reality talk show ‘Ali Tho Saradaga’.

Ali is seen asking Vijayendra Prasad who’s his favorite director apart from his son Rajamouli. Vijayendra Prasad said that Puri Jagannadh is my favorite director. In fact, I’m jealous of him that’s why I kept his picture as wallpaper on my mobile. He showed his phone wallpaper to Ali, smiling at it. This picture always reminds me of my enmey. He clearly indicated his admiration towards Puri Jagannadh. Now, the video is widely being circulated on social media.

Talking about Vijayendra Prasad-Rajamouli film, currently, he is working on the much-talked about film ‘RRR’. The film is being produced by Danayya under D.V.V Entertainments. Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen in the lead roles of the film. RRR is slated for theatrical release on October 13, 2021.