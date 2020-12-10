Meet Top Four Finalists Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4

The controversial reality shows Bigg Boss has a successful run on the small screen since 2017 and the ultimate reason behind it are the contestants, who come from various fields of the entertainment industry. The fourth season of the most popular reality show of India-Bigg Boss on star maa is coming closer to an end. The top five contestants will get to know by this week after the last elimination of the season. Nagarjuna, the host of Bigg Boss could reveal the five finalists.

If reports are to go anything by Harika and Monal are in danger zone for this week's eviction. The other nominated contestants are Abhijeet, Sohel and Ariyana. There are maximum chances for Monal or Harika to get evicted this weekend. By now it is not difficult to predict the top four contestants of this season. Abhijeet, Akhil, Sohel and Ariyana are our picks for the four-five finalists of Bigg Boss 4 because all of them are entertaining the audiences and they have managed to show a very strong personality.

This is only an assumption of our ideas based on Twitter talk. We are also as eager as you like to know who will be the winner of this season.