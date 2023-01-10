Meet Top 5 Contestants in Bigg Boss 6 Tamil 

Jan 10, 2023, 11:31 IST
If you are watching Bigg Boss Tamil 6 on a regular basis, you must know who would make it to the top five finalists of the reality show.

Netizens predict that Azeem, Vikraman, Shivin, Amudhu and Myna could be in the top five of Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

All these five contestants are popular outside of the house with a good fan following.

These five contestants' fans will surely make them reach the top by casting their votes.

But who will lift the trophy of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 and become the winner is a million-dollar question on social media.

Let's wait and watch.


