Meet Tollywood's Next Mass Maharaja

Actor Ravi Teja always maintains a low profile, when it comes to family matters. He never shares many photos of family members, though, he has a huge fan following. Yesterday, on the occasion of father's day, Ravi Teja shared a rare picture of himself with his father and son. He captioned the picture .. Happy Father’s Day.!!. Here's the post for you:

The photo has garnered countless likes and comments from his fans. The comments section is filled with a mix of heart and fire emojis. The photo of his son is being much talked about. Will he be the next Mass Maharaja of Tollywood? Fans are sure he will knowing how well he can be groomed by Ravi Teja himself.

On the career front, Ravi Teja will next be seen in Khiladi, where he will be essaying dual roles in the film. The film is written and directed by Ramesh Varma and jointly produced Satyanarayana Koneru and Varma under the banner of A Studios LLP. The film is slated for release by end of July. Watch this space for more updates.