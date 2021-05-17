Meet Tollywood's Latest Crush Ananya Who Became Overnight Sensation After 30 Weds 21 Web Series

Are you wondering, who’s the latest crush Ananya? Don’t worry, we are here to tell our viewers. It’s hard to get offers in movies, the aspiring stars are trying their luck through Web-Series. Ananya is one among them and she was featured in the recently released ’30 Weds 21’ web series.

Currently, the ’30 Weds 21’ series is trending on Youtube.

It has garnered countless views on Youtube. She won millions of hearts with her top-notch performance in the series. A section of the audience are making interesting memes on social media.

Few of them are asking that, they want their future wife as Ananya who’s a character in the series. On the other hand, people are suggesting her to add in the crush list. Here are few interesting memes for our viewers.