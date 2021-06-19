Meet Tollywood's Father-Son Jodis
Jun 19, 2021, 15:24 IST
Father’s Day is celebrated on June 20 in the world to honour fatherhood and parental bonds. On this day, children acknowledge and appreciate their dad’s role in their lives. Hopping on to the occasion, here are some of the coolest Father-son Jodis of Tollywood:
Nagarjuna- Naga Chaitanya, Akhil
Chiranjeevi- Ram Charan
Nagababu- Niharika, varun tej
Allu Aravind Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish
Allu Arjun- Ayan, Arha
Jr NTR- AbhayRam, Bhargav Ram
Gopichand- Virat Krishna, Viyan
Allari Naresh – Ayana Evika
Pawan Kalyan- akhira, Adhya
Mahesh babu- Gautham, Sithara
Nani- Arjun
Ravi Teja- Mokshadha, Mahadhan
