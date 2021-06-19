Meet Tollywood's Father-Son Jodis

Father’s Day is celebrated on June 20 in the world to honour fatherhood and parental bonds. On this day, children acknowledge and appreciate their dad’s role in their lives. Hopping on to the occasion, here are some of the coolest Father-son Jodis of Tollywood:

Nagarjuna- Naga Chaitanya, Akhil

Chiranjeevi- Ram Charan

Nagababu- Niharika, varun tej

Allu Aravind Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish

Allu Arjun- Ayan, Arha

Jr NTR- AbhayRam, Bhargav Ram

Gopichand- Virat Krishna, Viyan

Allari Naresh – Ayana Evika

Pawan Kalyan- akhira, Adhya

Mahesh babu- Gautham, Sithara

Nani- Arjun

Ravi Teja- Mokshadha, Mahadhan