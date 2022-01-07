Meet Shanmukh's New Friend From Bigg Boss Telugu, Not Siri Or Jessie

Shanmukh Jaswanth aka Shannu is still basking in the success of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. He emerged as the runner of the show. Post the show, Shanmukh is said to have received a bunch of movie offers. The Youtuber is yet to announce the details of the project.

Now, If you ask any Bigg Boss buff about Shanmukh's best pals in house. They will takes the names of Siri and Jessie without second thoughts. Well, speaking of that, last night, Shanmukh spent time with Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Sreerama Chandra.

They used to be friends when they were in the house. After a long time, Shanmukh met Sreerama Chandra, Siri and Jessie were missing. Of course Sreerama chandra is not new to Shanmukh. Shannu met SRC after meeting Siri, Jessie and completing all his pending works.