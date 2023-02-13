Meet Samantha's Sunday Date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu always manages to be in the headlines. She often posts photos and videos on social media in order to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts and indulgences.

Samantha shared a photo of herself spending her time with her pet Hash. The picture clearly shows that Samantha and her pet Hash spent time on the couch.

Recently, the Rangasthalam diva wrapped up a small schedule of Citadel India with Varun Dhawan in Mumbai. She has a few interesting films in her pipeline. Samantha will be seen next in Shaakuntalam. The film will hit the big screens on April 14, 2023. She is yet to resume the shoot of Kushi which feature Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.

Check out Samantha's latest post: