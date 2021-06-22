Meet Ram Charan's Hair Stylist For RRR

Ram Charan is missing from action for a while now. But that doesn't mean he is free. Ram Charan is the busiest actor who has been working on the most anticipated film 'RRR' for a long time. The film is being helmed by none other than maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The film also features Young tiger Jr NTR in a lead role. The film production was halted due to the second wave of Coronavirus.

On Sunday, the Telangana government lifted the lockdown across the state and granted permission for the film shoots. Theatres too are expected to open soon. Many Telugu filmmakers have resumed their film shoot and one of them happens to be Rajamouli's RRR. Ram Charan has joined the sets of RRR shoot after one month's gap. Guess what? Popular hairstylist Aalim Hakim too is said to have joined the sets of RRR to supervise Ram Charan's look. If you haven't got wind of this yet, here it is for especially Ram Charan fans:

Speaking about the film, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be essaying the role of Telugu freedom fighters—Alluri Seethamaraju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. RRR has an ensemble cast including the likes of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sriya among others who will appear in significant roles.