Who is Vikramaditya in Prabhas' RadheShyam?

Rebel star Prabhas is missing from action for a while now. Not to mention, he is one of the busiest actors in Tollywood. Prabhas has a slew of projects in his kitty. Currently, Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam'. Prabhas' birthday is round the corner.

Radhe Shyam makers are planning to surprise Prabhas and the audience. Now, Radhe Shyam makers have promised the audience that the film teaser would be releasing on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday.

The makers also asked the viewers to guess who's Vikramaditya in the film. The teaser is going to unveil who's Vikramaditya in Radhe Shyam. Can't wait to watch it? Yes. We are waiting too!

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radhe Krishna and produced under the banner UV Creations. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the film. Radhe Shyam is slated for theatrical release on January 14, 2021.