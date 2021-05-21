Meet Original Gangsters Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu, Says Manchu Vishnu

Superstar Rajinikanth and Collection King Mohan Babu have been close friends for a long time. During the 90s, Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu used to rule the box office.

Recently, Rajinikanth had visited the city of Hyderabad, as part of his upcoming film ‘Annaatthee’ shoot. The film is being directed by Siva and produced by Sun Pictures.

Rajinikanth happened to visit his dearest friend Mohan Babu's house after the completion of ‘Aannaatthee’. Rajinikanth reportedly stayed at his buddy's home for two days. They seem to have spent time with each other and probably even discussed about their upcoming movies.

Now, a set of pictures are doing the rounds on social media. What caught our attention is Manchu Vishnu's caption to these photos. There's no doubting the fact that Vishnu knows his father's bond with Rajinikanth more than anyone else. He captioned the photos thus...“ The OGs. Original Gangsters! @rajinikanth, @themohanbabu and then goofy Vishnu Manchu” Fans could not keep calm and are trending these pics! Here’s the tweet posted by Manchu Vishnu.

Meanwhile, Manchu Vishnu was last seen in Mosagallu and the film turned out to be a decent hit at the box office. Kajal Aggarwal and Sunil Shetty were seen in key roles in the movie.