Meet Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Winner And Runner Up

Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss show organizers could have their own favorite contestants. Most of the celebs seems to have turned down the offer. It is worth mentioning Bigg Boss Telugu 4 failed to become the most successful season like previous reasons. The makers are giving screen space only to selected contestants like- Abhijeet, Akhil, Monal and Sohel. Recently, the makers have sent Akhil into a secret room and it was part of the game. Ever since Akhil went into secret room, the makers are showcasing only Abhijeet and Akhil. It is crystal clear that they are the strong contestants in the house. Abhijeet and Akhil have their own fan following in Telugu states. Abhijeet is a popular star than Akhil as the former essayed the lead character in ‘Life Is Beautiful’ and the film turned out to be a decent hit at the box office.

In recent episodes, Abhijeet has exposed Akhil’s fake drama by saying that he went into a secret room without arguing with contestants or Bigg Boss. He must have a different angle is seen telling Lasya. Akhil is likely to return back to the house by this weekend and things are going to stir especially with Abhijeet.

They are sure going to become foes in the house. Looking at all these, Bigg Boss makers are wantedly giving more footage to them and they are highlighting them to get popular among the contestant. Abhijeet fans are rooting for him and many of them are predicting Abhijeet will emerge as the winner of this season. These are the few reasons that Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss makers already decide to announce as a winner and Akhil as a runner up, rest of the contestants like Avinash, Sohel, Lasya could be in top five finalists. At end, show makers decide the winner based upon a voting percentage. We are pretty sure, Abhijeet will garner more votes than others because he has escaped multiple evictions as he garnered the highest votes from his fans and followers. Let’s wait and watch what’s in store for us.