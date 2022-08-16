Meet The Most Handsome Telugu Actor According to Ananya Panday

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is gearing up for her Telugu debut with Liger. The film features Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. If you look at Liger songs or trailer, didn't Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda look cute together—a fresh pair in Tollywood for sure. The duo is leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Liger for a wider audience reach.

As part of Liger promotions, Ananya was asked to name the most handsome actor in Telugu other than Vijay Deverakonda. The actress replied saying, "I feel Allu Arjun garu, very very cool, very stylish, I loved him in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo".

Talking about Liger, the film is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar under the banner—Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Liger is set for a grand theatrical release on August 25, 2022. The film will be released in multiple languages.