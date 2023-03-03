Meet Manchu Manoj's Wife

Manchu Manoj would be on cloud nine as he is getting married to his lady love Bhuma Mounika Reddy. Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy are all set to get hitched today in Hyderabad. It is said to be an intimate affair strictly close to family members.

Manchu Manoj shared his wife's picture before the wedding with his fans and followers on Twitter. Manoj tweeted "Pellikuthuru @BhumaMounika ❤️#MWedsM #ManojWedsMounika 🙏🏼❤️".

Check out the tweet:

Manoj was earlier married to Pranathi Reddy. They parted way after four years of marriage.