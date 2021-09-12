Meet The Man Who Saved Sai Dharam Tej After Accident

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej is currently undergoing treatment at Apollo hospital after he met with an accident on Friday. Chiranjeevi, the uncle of Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, "Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident and has suffered minor injuries and bruises. Wish to share with all fans and well-wishers that there is absolutely no cause for concern or anxiety. He is recovering under expert medical supervision and shall be back in a couple of days."

According to the reports, the sports bike Sai Dharam Tej was riding skidded and fell near Cable Bridge in Madhapur. He suffered injuries and was immediately shifted to Medicare hospital. Now, who saved Sai Dharam Tej is the question? Don't worry we are here to tell you. A man named Abdul immediately called 100 and then 108 after the accident. He also accompanied Sai Dharam Tej to the hospital. He is a native of Yellareddyguda of Ameerpet and is working as an employee in Wallet Parking at CMR. Due to some work, he was going to Nizampet via cable bridge on a two-wheeler. After noticing the accident, he immediately called 100 and then 108. He waited till the ambulance arrived and went to the hospital. Govind, the traffic police also reacted on time after he received the information. The police officials hailed the efforts of the police constable and Abdul for saving Sai Dharam Tej.

After the accident, the family members of Sai Dharam Tej - Ram Charan and Upasana, Niharika Konidela, Vaishnav Tej, and others visited the actor.

On the professional front, he will be next seen in the movie, Republic, helmed by Deva Katta and bankrolled by JB Entertainments.