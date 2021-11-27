Meet The Lady Pawan Kalyan of Tollywood!

There’s no need to give introduction to Powerstar of Tollywood, who's none other than Pawan Kalyan. He is one of the senior most actors in Tollywood. He also enjoys a massive fan following across the globe.

Most actors wish to work with Pawan Kalyan. Do you know who’s the lady Pawan Kalyan of Tollywood? She is none other than Nithya Menen.

She is said to have received this title from none other than Pawan’s dearest friend, Trivikram Srinivas. During an exclusive interview with Sakshi Post, Nithya Menen recalled that Trivikram called her to ask if she was willing to work with Pawan sir.

She further added that when I met him at the Bheemla Nayaka shoot, Trivikram Srinivas told Pawan Kalyan that I’m the lady Pawan Kalyan, said Nitya Menen laughing. She feels great about the compliment she received and happy to be compared with Pawan. Nithya Menen opened up about it at Skylab promotions. She is the co producer of the film. Skylab is slated for release on December 4, 2021.