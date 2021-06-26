Meet The King Of Sequels

Director Prashanth Neel seems to be busy making friends in Tollywood. Every actor would love to work with directors who score hits in their careers. Prashanth Neel has become the most sought after filmmaker after the smashing success of 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Currently, the Sandalwood filmmaker is working with Prabhas for 'Salaar'.

You may have heard already that Allu Arjun's Pushpa will be released in two parts. Now, rumors are flying thick and fast in Tollywood circles that Prabhas' Salaar too will be released in two instalments. Prashanth Neel or Prabhas hasn't reacted to any of the rumours yet.

If Prashanth Neel is really considering making Salaar in two parts, then it appears the director is keen on making sequels. It is worth mentioning here that Prashanth Neel's KGF became a blockbuster hit in all languages.

Now, the director has started the post-production work for KGF: Chapter 2. Prashanth Neel must be mighty impressed with the content of KGF: 2 as he seems pretty confident that it would get a good response from the audience . If his experiment succeeds, then he will sure make a sequel to Salaar too. If there's a continuation to Salaar, then Prabhas fans would definitely be thrilled. Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 and Salaar are being produced under Homable Films, a Karnataka Production House.